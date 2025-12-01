New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in argenex were worth $35,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of argenex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of argenex by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in argenex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in argenex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in argenex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.78.

argenex Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $911.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $832.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.58. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $934.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenex Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

