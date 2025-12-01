Smith Moore & CO. Sells 24,947 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VestGen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

