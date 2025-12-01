Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $85,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $184,413,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $110,245,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,580,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,750,000 after buying an additional 1,639,310 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after buying an additional 1,385,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

