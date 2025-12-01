Schroder Investment Management Group Has $46.43 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $46,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $265.96 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

