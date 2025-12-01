Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $46,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $68.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In related news, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $3,823,865.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,008.55. The trade was a 51.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $22,698,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,157,545 shares of company stock worth $130,042,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

