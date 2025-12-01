Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,419 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 954,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after acquiring an additional 121,065 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $94.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $97.91.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.