JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPST opened at $50.75 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

