MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $918,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $1,592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 133.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $251.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of -966.42 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total value of $2,974,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,358,621.50. This represents a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.56.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

