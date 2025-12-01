Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,843 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.30.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.