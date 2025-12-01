Shelton Capital Management Acquires 10,109 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,524.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,131,000 after purchasing an additional 536,094 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,234,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,279,000 after buying an additional 163,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $190.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

