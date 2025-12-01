MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 4,088 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,476,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $607,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $154.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

