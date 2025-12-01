MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 6,013 Realty Income Corporation $O

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.