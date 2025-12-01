MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 6,831 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 11.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $43,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

