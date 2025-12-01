Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Stock Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $58,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,221 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 298,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,013,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.33.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $753.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $799.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $809.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $991.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

