Shelton Capital Management Acquires 231,251 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,251 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $63,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $304.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

