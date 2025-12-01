Round Hill Asset Management Sells 5,180 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Round Hill Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,663,933 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $732,826,000 after acquiring an additional 454,621 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morningstar upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

