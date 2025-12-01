XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 1.0%

NIC opened at $125.98 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.73 per share, with a total value of $347,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,912.50. The trade was a 12.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,801.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,580.48. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 3,370 shares of company stock worth $390,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

