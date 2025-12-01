VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,005,000 after buying an additional 269,654 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 201,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 658,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 616,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 11.9%

MOAT opened at $103.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.