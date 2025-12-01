Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $523,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

