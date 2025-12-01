Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.980-23.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0 billion-$21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.1 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

INTU stock opened at $633.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.21. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

