Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 715.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $224.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

