Smith Moore & CO. Has $31.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42,358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,063,916,000 after buying an additional 411,172 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $476.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

