Head to Head Analysis: Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) vs. Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago N.V. ADS and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago N.V. ADS 0.46% 1.54% 0.94% Xunlei 315.06% 2.75% 2.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trivago N.V. ADS and Xunlei”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago N.V. ADS $498.74 million 0.43 -$25.64 million $0.07 43.64 Xunlei $324.40 million 1.40 $1.22 million $19.91 0.36

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trivago N.V. ADS. Xunlei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trivago N.V. ADS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trivago N.V. ADS has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trivago N.V. ADS and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago N.V. ADS 1 4 1 0 2.00 Xunlei 0 1 0 0 2.00

Trivago N.V. ADS presently has a consensus price target of $3.85, suggesting a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Trivago N.V. ADS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trivago N.V. ADS is more favorable than Xunlei.

Summary

Xunlei beats Trivago N.V. ADS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products. It also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, consume, and store digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; advertising services; live streaming products, including video and audio livestreaming; and develops software and computer software, as well as other internet value-added services. In addition, the company offers cloud computing services through OneThing Cloud, and StellarCloud; and hardware for edging computing, such as OneThing Edge Cube, and OneThing Edge Atom. Further it offers ThunderChain, a blockchain infrastructure product that enables its users to develop and manage blockchain applications. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

