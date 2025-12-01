Schroder Investment Management Group Has $59.02 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Leidos were worth $59,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $261,501,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,245 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,881,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $29,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $191.21 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.