Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $48,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Equifax by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Equifax to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $6,461,324.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,032,047.40. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $211.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.88. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $281.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.