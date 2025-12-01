Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,043 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after buying an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,679,000 after buying an additional 3,313,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,378,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $194.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

