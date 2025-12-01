Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469,308 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $51,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,804,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,472,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,864,000 after purchasing an additional 724,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after buying an additional 545,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after buying an additional 15,171,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $21.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 293,738 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

