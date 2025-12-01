Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,854 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Roblox were worth $53,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,608 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,257,000 after acquiring an additional 834,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 9.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,344,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,457,000 after acquiring an additional 570,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 2.7%

RBLX stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.Roblox’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $116.00 price target on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Read Our Latest Report on RBLX

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $2,005,318.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,042,377.50. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,991,449.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,724.89. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.