Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,957 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $55,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after buying an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $1,252,260,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after acquiring an additional 287,420 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

