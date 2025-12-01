Schroder Investment Management Group Has $47.23 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,144 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $47,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $271.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock opened at $263.62 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.91 and its 200-day moving average is $269.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.