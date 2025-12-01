Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,269 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 45.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $174.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.54. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

