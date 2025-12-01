Sepio Capital LP Has $30.74 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.