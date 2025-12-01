Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,070 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $67.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $407,563.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,148.56. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 36,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,455,530.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,249.75. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,863 shares of company stock worth $6,572,994 in the last ninety days. 38.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.