iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 42,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 461,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 227.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.