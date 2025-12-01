Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 429.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,191,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $78.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.