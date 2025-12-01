Korea Investment CORP Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Reliance were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Boston Partners raised its stake in Reliance by 72.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,461,000 after buying an additional 741,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,090,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $144,089,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $279.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.13.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.Reliance’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Reliance

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.