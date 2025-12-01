Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Archrock by 119.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AROC opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Archrock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.44.
Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.29 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
