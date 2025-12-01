Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 75,606 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,569,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $766,914,000 after buying an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,441,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $746,526,000 after buying an additional 142,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,841,000 after buying an additional 384,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $152.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

