Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 530,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $403.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.58.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb raised Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.57.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

