State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Labcorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 186.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 target price on Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.07.

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $268.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.16. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.Labcorp’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

