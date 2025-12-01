OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 1,100 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $298.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.67. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The firm has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

