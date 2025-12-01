Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 7,334 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,744,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 131.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,456,000 after purchasing an additional 604,337 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $49,364,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 504,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 279,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Andrew Brannan sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,061,181.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,407. This trade represents a 59.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Thomas sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $96,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,793.75. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,310. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Williams Trading set a $150.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $120.32 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $136.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

