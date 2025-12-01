OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 43,300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,376,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,409,000 after acquiring an additional 211,527 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 240.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 109,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3,848.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 700,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,482 shares of company stock valued at $905,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

