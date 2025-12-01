OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2,890.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370,140 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.18% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $128,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $960,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $217,593,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.99 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

