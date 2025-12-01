OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. $IT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Gartner by 527.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $232.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.00 and a 200-day moving average of $306.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $256.00 price objective on Gartner and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

