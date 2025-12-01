OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 398,433 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.10% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $62,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,410,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,762,000 after buying an additional 2,538,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,547,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,271 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,183,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,675 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.5%

CM opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

