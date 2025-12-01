M.D. Sass LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

M.D. Sass LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of M.D. Sass LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 77,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 33,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWD opened at $209.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average is $198.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

