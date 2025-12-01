OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,442,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.19% of TC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in TC Energy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,153,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,296,000 after acquiring an additional 558,498 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. Cibc Captl Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.2%

TRP opened at $54.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. TC Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

