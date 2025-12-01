OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $34.49 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,682 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Golub Capital BDC worth $34,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $232,864,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,120,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,223 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,512,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,811,000 after buying an additional 712,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 726,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 493,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $217.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.54 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

