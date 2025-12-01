Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.49 Million Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 49.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 12.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $8,310,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,258,942 shares in the company, valued at $261,570,379.34. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total transaction of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,326.24. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.8%

JBL opened at $210.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $237.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $241.00 target price on Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

